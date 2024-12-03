Indian founder's car crashes in US, Apple Watch saves the day by automatically calling 911

An Indian founder had a harrowing experience when his car was rear-ended while stuck in traffic on the I-5 highway in the United States. Kuldeep Dhankar, the founder of Last9.io, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the shocking details of the incident, expressing gratitude for his safety and the swift response that followed. Indian founder survives crash in the US, Apple Watch alerts 911, ensuring quick rescue. (Instagram/@ku1deep)

(Also read: 3 men lose their lives after Google Maps leads car off incomplete bridge in Uttar Pradesh)

Dhankar wrote, “Got rear-ended by a car while we were at standstill in traffic, on the I-5 yesterday. The car behind was probably a total loss. (We are perfectly safe). Apple Watch detected that we were in a crash and auto-called 911, and there was an officer on the scene within minutes. We were able to leave in 30 minutes and got to our destination safe. So impressed by Apple Watch and California Highway Patrol. Also thankful. Very thankful.”

The post included an image showing the crashed vehicle on the highway, with a police officer present at the scene. The prompt response from both the Apple Watch’s crash detection feature and the California Highway Patrol played a vital role in ensuring Dhankar's safety, allowing him to continue his journey with minimal delay.

Take a look here at the post:

A tragic incident in Bareilly

While Dhankar's story ended on a positive note, a tragic event unfolded earlier in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. Three individuals lost their lives after their car, reportedly relying on Google Maps for directions, plunged off an under-construction bridge into a river. The victims, two of whom were identified as Vivek and Amit, were en route from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding when the accident occurred.

Reports suggest that the GPS led the car directly to an unfinished flyover, and as the vehicle continued on the bridge, it fell 50 feet into the Ramganga River. Local residents discovered the wreckage the following morning, and police soon arrived at the scene. Tragically, all three men were confirmed dead.

(Also read: Delhi-based researcher emails Tim Cook, credits Apple Watch for saving her life. CEO responds)

Authorities have taken the bodies for post-mortem, with two of the victims identified as Amit and Vivek. The third individual’s identity is still being investigated. The police have confirmed that the vehicle was likely a hired taxi.

While Dhankar's story highlights the life-saving capabilities of modern tech, the Bareilly tragedy underscores the importance of caution and awareness when navigating unfamiliar roads.