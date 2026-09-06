Indian spends ₹6 lakh getting driving licence in Norway: ‘It took me 2 years’

Getting a driving licence can be a routine process in India, but one Indian living in Norway says it took him nearly two years and around ₹6 lakh to earn one. Man reveals what it takes to get a driving licence in Norway. (Representational image generated using AI)

Sharing his experience on X, user Vinod explained how demanding the process was after he moved to Norway in 2011. He said the amount he spent at the time would likely be worth more than ₹10 lakh today.

Norway’s strict driving licence process “When I came here in 2011, I quickly realised that you really need to drive here: snow, mountains, cold weather and long distances,” Vinod wrote.

He initially learnt to drive with the help of a neighbour, but obtaining a licence involved much more than simply learning to operate a car. According to Vinod, the process included mandatory courses, a theory test, safety training and several hours of practice.

He said a driving supervisor also needed at least five years of driving experience. Vinod practised in different conditions, including snow, mountains, tunnels, highways and smaller roads.

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“Driving schools charged by the hour, and you kept practising until they believed you were ready,” he said.

The final driving test was another challenge. Vinod said it lasted almost an hour and involved driving through traffic, tunnels and mountain roads.

“I failed,” he admitted.

He then spent another two months practising before passing the test on his second attempt.

“Almost two years of struggle for one licence,” he wrote.

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