Indian woman 'Poland Mallu Girl' apologises for trying to kiss young boy: 'It was my mistake'

An Indian woman living in Poland has apologised after a video of her attempting to kiss a young boy went viral on X, drawing widespread backlash and sparking a debate on boundaries and consent. The incident sparked criticism online, with many users calling her behaviour inappropriate.(Instagram/@poland_mallu_girl)

The woman, Vijaya Nair, known online as @poland_mallu_girl, has deleted the video after it was widely reshared. One of the viral reposts, captioned “Isn’t this harassment?”, showed her leaning in to kiss the child, who appears uncomfortable.

Now, responding to the controversy, Nair posted a clarification in Malayalam on Instagram, saying she made a “mistake” and was unaware of child-protection norms in Europe.

In the clip, Nair said she recorded the apology video while sitting next to the child’s mother. “She does not want to appear in the video… She was not accompanying her son at the time the video was recorded,” Nair said. She added that she informed the mother about the backlash and that she shared the video only after receiving the mother’s permission.

How did social media react?

On X, one user wrote, “Just reverse the gender of the kid and woman. See the outrage.”

Another commented, “Kya bndi hai, proudly post kiya Insta par. In kuch immoral logo ki wajah se sabhi Indians ka naam kharab hota hai foreign mein.”

“Someone should tell her that it is a HARRASSMENT. The kid clearly tried to step away, and you continued to try and kiss him. It's not rules, it's called civic sense. You don't kiss kids unless you know them, and even then if they aren't comfortable you STOP. Grow up and take accountability and learn from your mistakes,” said a third user.

Some went further, demanding action. “Should be kicked out of Poland ASAP,” a user wrote, while another said, “A man would’ve been arrested for this. You don’t kiss a random child, especially when they’re alone. This is creepy.”

“This is harassment. She is exploiting an innocent child,” another user added.

