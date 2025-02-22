Indian-origin American on India’s Got Latent row: Comedian shows support for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

Indian-origin American comedian Akaash Singh showed his support for Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina amid the controversy surrounding them. The Indian comedians found themselves facing public outrage and Supreme Court orders following the airing of an episode of the show India’s Got Latent. People agreed with Akaash Singh’s video on Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. (Instagram/@akaashsingh, File Photo)

“Not a single Indian American actor, podcaster, or even stand up comic has said a word about what's going on with Ranveer and Samay back home,” Singh wrote.

“Unlike the other issues you fake care about, this one won't get you invited to a Diwali Party where can not pray and take IG pictures, it won't land you a role on a TV show nobody watches, and your non-desi spouse won't understand why it's important, but it is. It's a massive deal and probably the only time you can ACTUALLY cause change,” he added.

In the video, he discusses the show and explains the controversy to his guests. He then reveals why he doesn’t want to do a show in India.

How did social media react?

The video left people with mixed reactions. While some agreed with Singh, others slammed him for talking about India.

“And don’t you just love the people saying ‘it was vulgar and can’t be tolerated’ when none of them have ever raised their voice to protest actual violence and rape and assault. Because getting rabid on just ‘stuff’ is so much easier than dealing with the real problems,” influencer Seema Anand wrote. RJ Malishka added, “And I speak on the radio every day… you’re right we never know when the mob decides. Till then we take our chances and the day you go viral for saying/singing something… well then it’s just a game of numbers depending on who is in your corner.”

An individual commented, “So preposterous, thank you for speaking up about it.” Disagreeing with Singh, an Instagram user posted, “Just because this dude defending in an American accent doesn’t mean they were right.”

Indian’s Got Latent Controversy:

Ranveer Allahbadia faced massive backlash when he talked about parents and sex while appearing on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The online criticism, which included death threats from angry social media users, led to massive outrage in real-life and police cases.

Since the controversy, Allahbadia and Raina have apologised for their remarks on the show. Raina has also taken down all the episodes of the show from YouTube.