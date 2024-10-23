Isha Ambani spends birthday eve with Radhika Merchant at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the guests at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party on Monday night. Isha Ambani (L) and Radhika Merchant (R) with Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

The Bollywood fashion designer shared snippets from inside the bash, with one of the photos showing filmmaker Karan Johar with Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Incidentally, Malhotra's Diwali party was the night before Isha Ambani and twin Akash Ambani's birthday. Over the years, has designed clothes for the women of the Ambani family for numerous occasions.

Two days ago, Isha and Akash Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, were spotted enjoying a night drive in Mumbai in a white, top-down Rolls-Royce. The luxury car was followed by a fleet of security vehicles.

The Ambanis last week threw a grand birthday party for Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of billionaire power couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani. The newest member of the family, who is married to Anant Ambani, was seen cutting cake and sharing it with her parents and in-laws.

The family's friends' from Bollywood and the cricketing world, who attended Merchant's birthday party, were MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

A galaxy of stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Celebrities who attended the party included Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana and Shilpa Shetty. The photos of the guests are all over social media.

