Jyothirmayi's incredible transformation in Bougainvillea has fans in awe: 'One of the best comebacks'

Malayalam filmmaker Amal Neerad's upcoming film 'Bougainvillea' has fans excited for more than a few reasons. The movie will mark the comeback of popular actor Jyothirmayi who returns to the screen after a gap of over 11 years. In the music video of 'Sthuthi', Jyothirmoy is seeing grooving with sharp, quick dance moves.(Youtube/SongMusicSouth)

In a promo song for the highly-anticipated film, Jyothirmayi's new look has stunned fans who were shocked seeing the 90s and 2000s era actor opt for an unconventional new avatar with her hair cut shot, wearing an all black outfit.

In the music video of 'Sthuthi', the actor is seeing performing sharp, quick dance moves, adding to the powerful music and lyrics of the song. Taking to Instagram, video content creator Anto Philip shared a reel explaining the impact of Jyothirmayi's long-awaited comeback.

Watch the viral music video here:

"We are about to witness the mother of all comebacks," he said, adding that the actor who made her mark in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema was set to return after a hiatus of over a decade.

The post which has over 1.7 million views was flooded with fans in awe of the actor's brand-new look.

‘She is on fire’

"Man! I thought she was some Hollywood actress.....My God, what a transformation," wrote one user.

"Wooaaah, wait let me just pickup my jaw from the floor," said another user.

"She looks like Charlize Theron from mad max. She in on fire," opined another Instagram user.

"I am in love with this new look. We should call her the comeback star," added a third user.

"One of the best comebacks in Malayalam cinemea, my jaw dropped when i saw the video. Her look is insane. Can't get over it," read another comment.

One fan labelled the new avatar a "neo-urban-techno-goth" look. "I am hyperventilating watching this!! this is too good!" they wrote.

Directed by Amal Neerad, ‘Bougainvillea’ features Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Actors Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.