Jyotiraditya Scindia plays gilli danda in Madhya Pradesh, says ‘maza bahut aya’

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to X to share a video of himself playing gilli danda. Scindia was on an official tour to Madhya Pradesh when he played the gilli danda. Not just that, he also encouraged people to play this sport and asked them to share their experiences and whether they were able to strike the flying gilli. Jyotiraditya Scindia playing gilli danda in Madhya Pradesh. (X/@JM_Scindia)

“Cricket to bahut khela, aaj gilli danda khelne me maza bahut aya. Aap sab bhi try karke bataiye, aap sab se gilli udi ya nahi [I played a lot of cricket, but today I enjoyed playing gilli danda. You all also try it and tell me whether you were able to strike gilli or not]?” wrote Scindia while sharing the video on X.

The video opens to show Jyotiraditya Scindia handling a ‘danda’ - a large wooden stick used to strike a relatively smaller oval-shaped piece of wood called ‘gilli’, as onlookers cheer for him. As the video goes on, a few people help him place the gilli at the right spot. Once he strikes the gilli in the air, he fails to hit it and laughs at his failed attempt.

The video was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since been viewed over 86,000 times and the numbers are still increasing. A few X users liked the video and retweeted it. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“That infectious innocence in his laughter towards the end is the highlight, making it a beautiful watch,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Real spirit, sir. Reviving games of grassroots on the ground.”

“I got injured on my forehead once in my childhood but it was all fun,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Sir, the reaction and smile on your face after missing the flying gilli is worth watching. Great you tried gilli danda.”

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever played gilli danda?