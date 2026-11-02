K Annamalai completes Ironman 70.3 in Goa for second consecutive year, recalls 'excruciating pain'

Former IPS officer and ex-BJP leader K Annamalai has completed the Ironman 70.3 challenge in Goa for the second consecutive year. Reflecting on the race, he spoke about the severe pain and relentless muscle cramps that made the final stretch particularly difficult. K Annamalai crosses the finish line at Ironman 70.3 Goa. (X/@annamalai_k)

Taking to X, Annamalai said crossing the finish line made the struggle worthwhile. He also congratulated fellow participants and thanked the volunteers who helped organise the event.

K Annamalai shares Ironman 70.3 experience In his post, Annamalai wrote, "For the second consecutive year, I returned to Goa to take on the Ironman 70.3 challenge. I am glad to have crossed the finish line once again. There were moments when excruciating pain and relentless cramps made every step an uphill battle. Crossing the finish line made every bit of the struggle worthwhile."

He added that the experience continued to make him a better version of himself. Annamalai also gave a special mention to the volunteers of Ironman 70.3 Goa, thanking them for making the event memorable.

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What is the Ironman 70.3 challenge? The Ironman 70.3 is an endurance event that combines three disciplines: a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km cycling leg and a 21.1-km run. Participants cover a total distance of 113 km, making it a demanding test of stamina and physical endurance.

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