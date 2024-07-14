Kate Middleton’s rare appearance at Wimbledon since cancer diagnosis amazes fans: ‘Her smile is everything’

A series of pictures of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton attending the Wimbledon Men's Final were shared on Instagram. This rare appearance of the royal since her cancer diagnosis came as a pleasant surprise to her fans. Social media users didn’t take long to flood the comments section with appreciative comments saying how they “miss her” or how her “smile is everything.” Many were glad that she made a public appearance despite dealing with health issues. Photos of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance since her cancer diagnosis have gone viral. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The photos were posted on the official Instagram handle dedicated to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The caption reads, “Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships.”

To attend the event, Kate Middleton chose a purple dress, one of Wimbledon's official colours - dark green is the other. Her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, also accompanied her. Upon reaching the venue, she was greeted by a standing ovation.

Take a look at the photos here:

How did social media react to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance?

Fans were more than pleased to share their reactions to her appearance at the event. One person wrote, “OMG! I'm SO glad you could attend today, Your Highness. It means a lot to you, first of all, but to all of us, who wish you the best on the road of recovery. We pray for a clean bill of health. You look as gorgeous as always. Needless to say Princess Charlotte is adorable.”

Another person, expressing the same emotion, added, “Her smile is everything! We love you, Catherine!”

While a third posted, “So wonderful to see you looking healthy and beautiful. Welcome back, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte!” a fourth shared, “We love you and happy to see you again looking radiant. Hope you return soon and strong! God bless you and your family!” Some chose emoticons to express their reactions.

This year, in March, Kate Middleton revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The last time she made a public appearance was for the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.