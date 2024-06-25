Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spotted at the wedding of Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya, in UK

Vijay Mallya’s childhood friend and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was spotted at his son’s lavish UK wedding this weekend. Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine Santiago at his father’s sprawling Hertfordshire estate in a wedding attended by close friends and family members. The couple had a traditional Christian wedding on Day 1 followed by a wedding as per Hindu customs on Day 2. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was photographed at Sidhartha Mallya's lavish wedding.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was seen in photographs from Day 2 shared on Instagram by designer Manoviraj Khosla on Instagram. The executive chairperson of Biocon was next-door neighbours with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya while they were growing up in Bengaluru.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Besides Mazumdar-Shaw, the guest list for the festivities included fugitive Lalit Modi, former chief of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Vijay Mallya is wanted in India as he is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, Lalit Modi is on the run after being charged with tax evasion and money laundering, among other cases.

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle also put up an appearance at the wedding on Day 2.

All about Sidhartha Malhotra and Jasmine’s wedding

Sidhartha Malhotra is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. He married his girlfriend Jasmine over the weekend at the sleepy English village of Tewin in Hertfordshire, where his father’s sprawling Ladywalk estate is located.

Friends and family from across the world descended upon Tewin for the nuptials. For the first ceremony, which took place at the village church, the bride wore a white wedding gown while the groom looked dapper in a green tuxedo. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Ladywalk estate, which sits upon 30 acres of land and features multiple swimming pools, fountains, outhouses and tennis courts.

The second wedding ceremony was conducted the following day as per Hindu rituals. This time, the bride, Jasmine Santiago, opted for a red lehenga.