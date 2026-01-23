Korean mom takes her children to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show them what real hard work looks like: ‘Real respect’

Foreigners are often seen trying different Indian food, clothes, and traditions, but recently, a Korean family living in India has shown something deeper and more meaningful. The video was posted on Instagram by wonny_brothers. (@wonny_brothers/Instagram)

In a video shared on Instagram, two young Korean children are seen at Mumbai’s famous Dhobi Ghat, where clothes are washed by hand every day.

The video was posted on Instagram by wonny_brothers, a Korean family who share moments from their life in India.

Their Instagram page features posts where they try different Indian experiences and food. This time, instead of food or travel, the family chose to show their children the hard work that goes into washing clothes by hand.

“Korean kids at Dhobi Ghat. Trying real Indian life, Dhobi Ghat. Real work, real respect,” the caption of the post reads.

In the video, children first watch the workers carefully as they clean, rinse, and beat the clothes. Soon, they also try washing the clothes themselves.

Their mother stands close by and is also seen washing clothes along with them.

