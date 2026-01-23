Korean mom takes her children to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show them what real hard work looks like: ‘Real respect’
A Korean mom recently took her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show them the value of hard work.
Foreigners are often seen trying different Indian food, clothes, and traditions, but recently, a Korean family living in India has shown something deeper and more meaningful.
In a video shared on Instagram, two young Korean children are seen at Mumbai’s famous Dhobi Ghat, where clothes are washed by hand every day.
The video was posted on Instagram by wonny_brothers, a Korean family who share moments from their life in India.
Their Instagram page features posts where they try different Indian experiences and food. This time, instead of food or travel, the family chose to show their children the hard work that goes into washing clothes by hand.
“Korean kids at Dhobi Ghat. Trying real Indian life, Dhobi Ghat. Real work, real respect,” the caption of the post reads.
In the video, children first watch the workers carefully as they clean, rinse, and beat the clothes. Soon, they also try washing the clothes themselves.
Their mother stands close by and is also seen washing clothes along with them.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Also Read: Korean family tries aloo poori in viral video, their reaction has internet talking
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
One of the users commented, “It’s a life lesson from parents to children. Not to be taken lightly, it might look like, just for reels.”
“Introducing this to my daughter,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 20, 2026, and since then, it has gained 2.4 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes.
Also Read: South Korean mother reunites with abducted daughter after 44 years, now suing government over illegal adoption
Recently, the wonny_brothers also went viral for trying pani puri in India for the first time, reacting with surprise and laughter at the spicy flavours.
Another popular video showed one of the brothers dancing to the Tamil song “Kanimaa” with Maithrayan, a contestant from Super Singer Junior 9.