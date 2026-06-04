Lalit Modi tracks down boy denied Virat Kohli autograph, promises signed IPL bat

In April this year, a video of a young boy trying—and failing—to get Virat Kohli’s autograph struck a chord with the internet. The boy, now identified as Yugveer Budhiraja, was filmed trying repeatedly to approach Virat Kohli for an autograph at a public place. Each time, he was stopped by security officials before he could get close. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the boy walked away, visibly upset. In a moment of frustration, he broke down in tears and threw his bat. Virat Kohli fan Yugveer Budhiraja received a call from Lalit Modi (Instagram/@yugveerbudhirajaa)

(Also read: Young boy smashes cricket bat, breaks down in tears after failing to get Virat Kohli’s autograph | Video)

Among those moved by the video was Lalit Modi. The founder and former chairman of the IPL recently told Humans of Bombay in an interview that the clip “broke his heart”. He revealed to HoB CEO Karishma Mehta that he even asked his team to track down the boy so he could give him a bat signed by all players from IPL Season 1.

“I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player, which has Virat Kohli’s signature as well,” Lalit Modi promised. “Unfortunately I don’t have a single bat of Virat Kohli myself.”

Karishma Mehta promised they would track the young Virat Kohli fan — and it appears that they were successful in this quest.