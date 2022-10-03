Little pooch imitates dog on TV with joy, leaves netizens admiring. Watch

The internet is a pool of adorable videos of pets doing cutesy things that are delightful to watch. And videos of dogs having fun in unusual ways are simply a mood booster for internet users. Just like this one on Instagram that shows a little pooch named Ted imitating the dog on the TV with utmost excitement and joy.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that goes by the username @teddy_thegoldendood4 dedicated to the dog named Ted. It opens to show a text insert that adds context to the clip. It reads, "Wait for it." The video shows the little pooch, Ted running to watch the TV. Ted wags his tail with excitement and starts to imitate the dog on the TV. The user posted the video with the caption, "Ted" along with a dog emoji.

Watch the wholesome video here:

The video has been posted on July 31 and since then, it has amassed more than six million views. The bio of the user reads that Ted is a Goldendoodle breed from Hyderabad. The video also prompted several users to react with heart emoticons and comments to express their views.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Awwww, it gave him the zoomies." Another wrote, "Cuteness." A third user posted, "I love this adorable puppy. " "Awww, he's acting. Give him a Golden Doodle award," expressed a fourth.

