Mamata Banerjee congratulates KKR for IPL 2024 win: ‘Air of celebration all across Bengal’
IPL final 2024: Mamata Banerjee lauded KKR for their IPL win and congratulated the players, the support staff and the franchise.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their win in the IPL 2024. This is the third time that the franchise has lifted the coveted trophy after 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. As KKR brought home the IPL trophy after ten years, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to X to congratulate the team captained by Shreyas Iyer, mentored by Gautam Gambhir, and led by head coach Chandrakant Pandit. She also congratulated the support staff.
“Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL,” she wrote on X.
Banerjee added, “Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come.”
Take a look at Mamata Banerjee’s post here:
Check out how KKR fans reacted to Banerjee’s post:
“Congratulations to the Kolkata Knight Riders on their victory in the IPL 2024 championship! The team's journey was truly remarkable, showcasing determination, teamwork, and creating unforgettable moments,” said an individual.
Another added, “KKR are champions of IPL 2024.”
“Congratulations to KKR and all those associated with the team. It was a well-deserved win,” commented a third.
About IPL final 2024 match between KKR and SRH
SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai against Shreyas Iyer led-KKR and chose to bat first. The team lost the first wicket in the first over to Starc, followed by two more in the powerplay, which shook the entire batting lineup. The team was able to set a target of meagre 113 runs - the lowest in IPL history. KKR chased down the target in 10.3 overs and won the match by eight wickets.
