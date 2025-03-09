Man calls out fellow Indian for talking loudly on phone at Abu Dhabi airport: 'Zero public sense'

In recent months, several instances have surfaced where Indians have found themselves embarrassed in foreign countries due to their fellow countrymen's public behaviour, specifically their tendency to talk loudly in public spaces. This pattern of ‘normal’ behaviour in India has sparked multiple reactions abroad, often leaving Indians red-faced. Adding to the list, a new video shared by a man named Ankush recently went viral, showing yet another example of this ongoing issue. A viral video highlighted an Indian man speaking loudly at Abu Dhabi Airport, sparking debates on public behaviour in foreign countries.(Instagram/moreoutdoorsmore)

The incident at Abu Dhabi Airport

In the video, Ankush captured an incident that occurred at the lounge of Abu Dhabi Airport. The video showed an Indian man speaking loudly on his phone, despite being told by the bartender to lower his voice. As the conversation continued at a high volume, it seemed to disturb others in the lounge, most of whom were non-Indians. The situation quickly became uncomfortable, with Ankush pointing out the lack of ‘civic sense.’

According to Ankush, the incident was not just a one-off but a recurring issue that highlighted an apparent insensitivity towards others in public spaces. He went on to compare the behaviour of Indians in public with that of people from countries like the US and South Korea, where such loud conversations in public are rare and often frowned upon. The video quickly gathered over 128k views, igniting a wave of reactions from social media users.

Watch the clip here:

Public reactions spark mixed responses

The video has sparked a mix of reactions from people online. One user commented, “It’s embarrassing to see such behaviour when we are abroad. We need to realise that not everyone around us shares the same culture or tolerance for noise.” Another pointed out, “It’s not about being Indian, but about basic respect for others. In foreign countries, people are more aware of their surroundings.”

Some users sympathised with the loud talker, saying, “Maybe he just didn’t realise the impact of his voice. It’s not always easy to adjust to different cultures.” However, others felt more strongly about the matter, with one user noting, “This has been a recurring issue. we need to be more considerate when they travel abroad.”

The controversy also sparked debate about the generalisation of behaviour based on nationality, with one user saying, “It’s unfair to say all Indians act this way. We’re all individuals, and some people just lack awareness.”