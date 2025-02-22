Man pulls off Spider-man-style escape from courtroom in viral video: ‘Demonstrating how he carries out burglaries'

A video of a suspect sliding down a court building in South Africa has baffled social media users. Many have slammed the authorities, questioning the quality of the security in and around the court. A man in South Africa escaping from a courtroom. (Facebook/Suburban Control Centre)

Suburban Control Centre, a South African defence company, posted a video of the escape on their Facebook page. “Suspect escapes lawful custody at Johannesburg Court in Jeppe while appearing for his case. Suspect - Onoshana Thando Sadiki as per Cleveland Cas 96/01/2025 charged for House breaking and Theft,” reads the caption posted along with the footage.

In the clip, the man slides down from the top floor to the one below it. He then keeps coming down and finally jumps on the ground to escape the premises.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is outraged:

The escape video prompted a wave of criticism from social media users, with many slamming the authorities. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the footage.

An individual wrote, “He is demonstrating how he does his job.” Another added, “And that's how he got away... While being videoed... How smart.” A third expressed, “This one is arrested for serious crime and I don't understand why he is not in handcuffs.” A fourth posted, “Somebody needs to be charged for this, it's like in the movies, how didn’t anyone see this (except the cameraman offcourse). Just after 1 hour he will be armed,the cycle continues.”

How did the suspect escape?

According to Dailymail, Sadiki bolted through the courtroom door while the magistrate was speaking. He reached the exterior of the building through a top-floor window and instantly started lowering himself towards the ground.

The outlet reported that Sadiki was in court for a hearing after being arrested on charges of breaking and entering and theft.