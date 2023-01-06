Man sets world record for eating at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in a day

All kinds of Guinness World Records often leave people amazed. Adding to the list of such world records, Eric from the USA recently set the world record for visiting most Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours. According to the Guinness World Records website, Eric is not much of a person who likes to sit down in restaurants and have a meal. However, when he moved out from New York during the pandemic, he realised the food opportunities he was missing.

(Also Read: Man selling milk on Harley Davidson goes viral, netizens react)

Later, when he moved back to the city in 2021, he joined a discord food group, where he learned about this world record. In a statement to Guinness World Records, he said, "I loved the idea. It combined my loves of eating interesting food, working towards a checklist, and working towards something silly."

To achieve this title, Eric had planned for months and made reservations at various restaurants. He had contacted 80 restaurants and got a reply only from 10. Even in those 10, four of the restaurants lost their Michelin star in 2022.

On October 26, 2022, Eric began his official attempt at the Le Pavillon in Midtown and went to various restaurants from there. The total cost of all his meals came to $494 (£409), not including tax or tips.

(Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2 memes take over social media, causes laugh riot)

Many of the restaurant managers Eric encountered along the way supported his endeavor. The manager at Noda told Guinness World Records, "I am a firm believer that the world is at a great deficit of capriciousness. It feeds a sense of novelty. As we go through life, novelty begins to be far more scarce. I think to participate or create a moment which has a genuine sense of novelty or first-time experience to it has a tremendous amount of value. "

Eric already boasts two records in the field of table tennis, which he played competitively, in addition to his latest Guinness World Records achievement. His earlier records are longest table tennis serve: 15.57 m (51 ft 1 in), achieved in 2021, and largest table tennis ball mosaic: 29.12 m² (313 ft² 6 in²), achieved alongside Ben Rizzo and Raaj Shah (both USA) in 2022.