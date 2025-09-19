Man thanks Zomato, Swiggy riders in Hyderabad for saving him from being swept away: ‘They did the same for hundreds’

Hyderabad was plagued by heavy rainfalls, which led to traffic snarls, waterlogging, and flash floods across several localities. A man has taken to X to recollect his experience of being saved by delivery men while being swept away in a waterlogged street. Hyderabad commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following rainfall. (PTI)

“Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge, but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater. They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad.”

Sumit Jha, a journalist, wrote and shared a video. The footage captures people wearing Swiggy and Zomato uniforms dragging a bike to safety amid waist-deep water.

What did social media say?

An individual said, “I'm Glad you're safe. Thanks to great human beings who helped you.” Another added, “How can people order food online in such situations? How will the delivery boy drive in such flood situations?”

A third commented, “Thanks for sharing. It would be wise to train cab drivers and food delivery boys to handle disasters like this.” A fourth wrote, “They deserve an appreciation for helping during a time of need.”

Hyderabad Traffic Police, in a recent tweet, shared that the cops, in coordination with the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency, “worked tirelessly today to manage waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic flow across the city after heavy rainfall.”

The department further added, “We thank citizens for their cooperation. Stay safe and follow traffic advisories.”

The heavy downpour caused two people being swept away. “Around 9 pm, after heavy rain, two people, Arjun (26) and Rama (25), were swept away in the rainwater. They have not been found yet. Three DRF teams are on the ground, but water flow in the area remains heavy,” said Habeeb Nagar police station officials.