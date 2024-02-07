Man who went missing 22 years ago when he was just 11 returns as monk

A man who went missing as a boy returned home after 22 years as a monk. As per reports, this incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The young man reportedly went missing in February 2002. The image shows the missing man who returned as a monk after 22 years. (Screenshot (X))

The man, Pinku, went missing when he was 11 years old, reports Amar Ujala. Soon after he met a saint and chose the life of sainthood. He decided to come to his village after visiting the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 27.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

When Pinku reached his village, he revealed his identity to his uncle and some other villagers. They informed his father Ratipal, who at the time was working in Delhi. He returned home and identified his son from an injury mark on his stomach.

A video of the monk singing a song while playing a traditional Indian musical instrument was shared on X.

The family members reportedly made lots of efforts for Pinku’s return but he went back after collecting alms from the village. Later, Ratipal told Amar Ujala that he would have to organise a Bhandara for the religious sect his son belongs to so that Pinku could return home.

According to the outlet, the cost for the event was calculated to be around ₹10 lakh, including dakshina and food for each monk. However, later the amount was reduced to around ₹3 lakh. Ratipal also told Amar Ujala that he would keep his farmland as a mortgage to raise the money to help his son return home.