Mark Zuckerberg says ‘that’s just my face’ as he reacts to his viral beer-sipping video

Mark Zuckerberg has reacted to an X post after a video of his awkward beer-sipping moment went viral. The video, which captures him during an episode of the Cheeky Pint podcast, shows Meta's head seemingly uncomfortable after taking a sip of Guinness. Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction after sipping Guinness. (Screengrab (X))

As the video went viral, social media saw a range of remarks. While some trolled the tech leader, others defended his reaction to the classic Irish stout.

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One social media user wrote, “Zuck is getting a lot of hate for this video but (1) Guinness is performative at best and (2) he had two beers during the interview,” while defending Zuckerberg’s reaction to the drink. Reacting to the post, the Meta CEO wrote, “That's just my face.”

What does the video show? Zuckerberg appeared on the recent episode of Irish billionaire John Collison’s Cheeky Pint podcast along with his chief AI officer Alexandr Wang.

During their interaction, he picks up a glass filled with Guinness and takes a sip. Soon after, he looks away from his companion and eventually swallows the liquid. It is the surprised look on his face that has gone viral.