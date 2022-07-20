Home / Trending / Meet the cat parents who are the reason behind this kitty’s loving nature. Watch
  • This video that has been shared on Instagram, shows how a cat is very loving and its parents are the reason why.
The cat parents behind the pet kitty's loving nature.&nbsp;(Instagram/@pennythegingercat)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 07:23 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Cats can either be sassy and stay all to themselves or be quite friendly and love you all day every day. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows a catto who fits absolutely perfectly into the latter bill. There is a fair chance that the video will paint your face with a beautiful smile that will definitely make your day. There is also a possibility that you might keep watching the adorably cute cat video on loop, and for good reason.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a kitty who goes by the name Penny the Ginger Cat. The page has above 1.21 lakh followers who look forward to the daily cat videos and photos of this fur baby who is quite an icon on the social media platform. The caption to it reads, "Their names are TomKat and Mamma Mia. And yes, they’re still together."

Watch it here:

Shared on July 4, the cat video has accumulated over 1.57 lakh likes on it as of now.

"Wow, I wish those two cats are my parents," expressed an Instagram user. "This is the retired happy chonky mom and dad vibe. If they had a love seat that's where they would cuddle," posted another. "Looks like her parents were in love," shared a third.

cat viral parenting instagram + 2 more
