Miniso faces backlash over defective sipper bottle after woman swallows sharp plastic pieces: ‘Aur lo aesthetic’

BySimran Singh
Feb 04, 2025 06:24 PM IST

A disturbing video has raised concerns over the quality and safety of products sold by Miniso.

A user took to Instagram to share a review of a Miniso sipper sparking alarm over the safety of the brand’s products, with a video that shows a woman unknowingly ingesting sharp plastic bits from the bottle while sipping water.

The woman claimed the sipper to be of inferior quality. (Instagram/@divya_singh_maghav)
The woman claimed the sipper to be of inferior quality. (Instagram/@divya_singh_maghav)

In the video, the woman, who had purchased the sipper from Miniso, explains how she felt something sharp in her mouth while drinking. Upon closer inspection, she discovered broken plastic pieces from the inside of the sipper. The woman had already consumed some water before realising the danger, meaning she may have unknowingly swallowed sharp plastic fragments.

Also read: 8-year-old boy swallows magnetic toy, faces real-life 'Magneto' moment: ‘He was lucky…’

The video’s caption expressed outrage, saying, “Shocking & Dangerous! My sister bought a bottle from Miniso, and while drinking from it, she suddenly felt something sharp in her mouth—turns out, it was a piece of broken plastic from the inside of the bottle! She had already consumed some water before realising, meaning she unknowingly swallowed sharp plastic pieces. This is extremely dangerous—what if a larger piece had been ingested? How is Miniso selling such low-quality, hazardous products without proper safety checks? Product safety should never be compromised. Should Miniso be held accountable for selling unsafe products?”

Take a look at the video:

The incident quickly gained traction online, with many users voicing their concerns in the comments section. One user wrote, “Made in China,” alluding to the country of origin often associated with low-cost manufacturing. Another user quipped sarcastically, “Aur kharido aesthetic” (Buy more for the aesthetic), highlighting the irony of prioritising design over quality and safety.

One user wrote, “Happened with me too”

Another added, “I was about to get few products from there!! Now I won’t!! China ka maal!”

HT.com has reached out to Miniso for a statement on the matter, and the story will be updated accordingly.

Also read: Delhi University student left waiting for 40 minutes after Uber driver cancels ride: ‘Drunk man harassed me’

