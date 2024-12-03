Moment hai bhai moment’: Couple’s romantic moment at Arijit Singh concert

A sweet moment capturing a couple at Arijit Singh's concert has people’s hearts. A video shows them lip-syncing to a song while romantically looking at each other. What makes the moment special is firecrackers bursting in the background. A couple’s romantic moment at Arijit Singh’s concert. (Instagram/@zenithroyofficial)

Plus-size influencer Zenith Roy Chakraborty shared the video on Instagram, which shows her along with her spouse, Subhadra Sundar Chakraborty.

“Romantic reel of the year. That firecracker at the end was a surprise. Wowww. Thank you, Arijit Singh, for gifting us this wonderful evening!” Zenith posted while sharing the video.

The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “POV: You are enjoying an Arijit Singh concert drenched in rain with your spouse, and then this happens…”

In the video, Zenith lip-syncs with the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Amid this sweet display of love, firecrackers suddenly appear in the background, making the moment even more romantic.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with several likes and comments. From appreciating the couple to commenting on their special moment, people posted varied comments.

“Is it Arijit attending his own concert?” joked an Instagram user, referencing Subhadra Sundar’s bearded look resembling the singer. Zenith replied, “Nice joke. He is singing in the background! That’s the Arijit Singh Bangalore Concert.”

Another person added, “Cutest thing on the internet today.” A third commented, “Moment hai bhai moment ha.” A fourth wrote, “Sister is having her own personalized Arijit.” Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video of a couple’s romantic moment at Arijit Singh’s concert?