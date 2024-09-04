MP man with documents around his neck rolls on road inside district collectorate

A man in Madhya Pradesh protested in a unique way at the district collector's office. A video going viral on social media shows him rolling in front of the office in Neemuch with strings of documents wrapped around his body. The image shows an MP man rolling with documents tied to him.

What is the reason behind the protest?

The man chose this unusual way to show his displeasure demanding action against a village sarpanch for alleged corruption.

The video shows the man outside the office, rolling on the road. Documents are all around him, tied to his body with strings. The clip follows him until he reaches the inside of the government office.

The video prompted a flurry of comments among people. One individual wrote, “Those making fun of him, please know that it takes crazy upper body strength to do what he’s doing.” Another posted, “He is a brave man,” posted another.

The man is identified as Mukesh Prajapat, a native of the village of Kankariya. He told the media that he has been voicing his grievances for the past 6 to 7 years, but nothing has changed.

How did the authorities react?

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mamta Khede said that based on Prajapat's complaints against the sarpanch of his village, the Panchayat and Rural Development has conducted a probe into the allegations. However, after his recent protest with documents, a fresh probe will be conducted.

Earlier in July this year, farmer rolled on the floor of the collector's office in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. He accused the administration of not addressing his grievances regarding land grabbing.

(With inputs from PTI)