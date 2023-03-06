Mumbai local train passengers jam to Lata Mangeshkar's songs. Watch viral video

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most beloved singers in our country. She has given many timeless classics that people enjoy listening to and singing to until this day. Now, a group of passengers in Mumbai local were seen jamming to Lata Mangeshkar's songs.

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by user @Chilled_Yogi. The clip begins to show a group of passengers singing a mashup of Sun Champa Sun Tara and Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De. Some of them are even dancing while others make beats by banging the windows.

In the post's caption, the Twitter user wrote, "One of the best jamming sessions I have seen #Mumbailocal."

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 40,000 times. The clip also has close to 1,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I have seen women also singing beautifully in locals. I remember this group of ladies singing. ‘Aey Maine Kasam Li’ in 2014. The camaraderie is absolutely amazing." Another person added, "Small joys, even in such a trampled space is, just something else." "Superb to watch this Jam session," added a third.