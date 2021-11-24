Mumbai Police adds a twist to hit Hindi songs in their latest advisory

Mumbai Police recently took to Instagram to share an advisory to remind people not to drive under the influence of alcohol. Maintaining their tradition of sharing creative posts, the department used lines from famous Hindi songs with a twist for their latest share.

In the caption they wrote, “Zara Sa Vrooom Loon Main? Arre Na Re Na Re Na!” They edited lines of the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Their post is complete with four images with revised lines of different songs written on them to spread awareness about how one should never drive while intoxicated.

Take a look at the post:

The department posted the share about four hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 22,000 likes. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“This is brilliant, I really want to get in touch with the creative team behind this wonderful campaign,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police on next level. Amazing form of awareness,” expressed another. “Always innovative,” shared a third.

