Natasa Stankovic reacts to video of son with Krunal Pandya amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours: 'Trying our best'

Natasa Stankovic, wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, dropped a “like” on a heartwarming video posted on Instagram by Pankhuri Sharma, wife of her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya. The Serbian model and actor's reaction comes amid rumours of a divorce from the Mumbai Indians captain. Natasa Stankovic dropped a 'like' on Pankhuri Sharma's videon on Instagram.(Instagram/pankhuriisharma)

The video on Instagram Reels features Agastya, Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son and his cousin Kavir, who is the elder son of Krunal Pandya and Sharma.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video features the two adorable toddlers playing with Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma in the kids' room. The two young boys are seen playing with paint and colours, joined on the floor by the cheerful couple. They even smear some colours of the couple's face.

The text on the video reads: “POV: You said no screen time”.

“Trying our best,” said Sharma in the caption.

Several users commented on the Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours, with a few of them asking where they were.

Watch the heartwarming viral video here:

What started the divorce rumours?

The Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce speculations started with a post on Reddit in which an unidentified individual claimed that she dropped her husband's surname from her Instagram handle. The post further claimed that she has also deleted pictures of herself and her husband, except for the ones with their son Agastya. However, several photos and videos of the couple are still up on the her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Stankovic's post on Instagram Stories raised eyebrows when shared a picture of a traffic signs manual with a caption that read, “Someone is about to get on the streets.”

Stankovic had faced intense backlash from trolls this Indian Premier League (IPL) season over her husband's poor performance. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians skipper this year.

Pandya is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location overseas even as Team India members have flown to the US for the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to a report in Cricbuzz.