Naval officer's soulful rendition of this 90's song will leave you amazed. Watch

There are several videos of people in uniform showcasing their talents. From singing alongside PM Narendra Modi to dancing on occasion, these videos are often heartwarming to watch. Recently, another such video of an Indian Naval officer is doing rounds on the internet. In the video shared by Twitter user @Gulzar Sahab the officer can be seen singing the song Ghar se nikalte from the 1996 movie Papa kahte hain.

Udit Narayan originally sang this song, and it featured Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango in the music video. In the video, other military personnel can be seen sitting in the audience and praising the one who is singing.

Take a look at the video of the Navy officer singing here:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 66,000 times and also has more than 4000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Feels like they are a professional singer. " A second user added, "I listened to it five times. Very nice. The 90s song is much better than now." A third person added, "A fantastic rendition by our hero in uniform! Jai Hind, Sir!" Some other people have called his singing "beautiful" and "awesome".