Nijisanji announces Selen Tatsuki’s contract termination, VTuber responds

Nijisanji, a virtual YouTuber agency, recently announced the termination of VTuber Selen Tatsuki's contract with Anycolor Inc. On Monday, February 5, Nijisanji shared a lengthy statement on X, formerly Twitter, announcing Selen's termination, citing “repeated breaches” of the company's guidelines. Shortly after the agency's social media announcement, Selen took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her side of the story. Selen Tatsuki responds after Nijisanji announces VTuber's contract termination(Selen Tatsuki/YouTube)

Nijisanji announces Selen Tatsuki's contract termination

The agency shared the detailed statement along with a message that reads, “We hereby announce that we have had to make the difficult decision to terminate our contract with the NIJISANJI EN Liver ‘Selen Tatsuki’ effective immediately, due to repeated breaches of contract and misleading statements on social platforms.”

Their message on the platform adds, “Attached is the detailed explanation of the circumstances that led to this decision being taken. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support of NIJISANJI and NIJISANJI EN.”

Selen Tatsuki accuses Nijisanji of ‘toxicity’

In response to the VTuber agency's decision to terminate her contract, Selen said, “I will not be silenced anymore. On Dec, I was hospitalized for an attempt that was caused by a built up of bullying from within&being in a toxic&poor environment for numerous months that led to my breaking point. I requested to leave first but on more neutral terms on 26th Jan.”

Selen continued, under the X handle Dokibird, “I will be returning here soon as I will like to celebrate Lunar New Year with all of you. This holiday means a lot to me and my Chinese culture as someone that lived in China for a big portion of my life. It should be the start of happiness and new beginnings.”

In a separate post on Elon Musk's social media platform, Selen wrote, “I am still me, every memory and achievement I've earned is still me. They cannot take that away. Please let everyone know that this is where I am now, I hope you all find me again and we can laugh together again.”