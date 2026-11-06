Nike CEO Elliott Hill makes family dinners non-negotiable despite demanding work schedule

Nike CEO Elliott Hill has a simple rule to maintain a balance between his demanding professional life and family responsibilities. Despite leading one of the world's biggest sportswear companies, Hill makes sure he is home for dinner with his children, treating the commitment as an important part of his daily schedule. Nike's Elliott Hill opens up about prioritising his children alongside work. (LinkedIn/Elliott Hill)

Speaking on the You Got Byrned podcast, hosted by University of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne, Hill opened up about how he makes time for his family while managing the responsibilities of running Nike.

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Nike CEO Elliott Hill on making time for family Hill explained that he knew his early working hours would make it difficult to have breakfast with his two children. Rather than trying to fit every family activity into his schedule, he decided to protect another important part of the day.

“I knew I wasn't ever going to be there for breakfast with the kids because I was an early bird, and I was going to be in the office,” he said.

However, he made a conscious decision to be home for dinner. Hill said he asked his administrative assistant to block the time in his calendar so he could leave work in time.

“But I did say I'm going to be home for dinner, and I had my admin build it into my calendar so that I would leave in time to be home for dinner,” he added.

He also makes room for parent-teacher conferences and other school events, even adjusting his work travel when it clashes with these commitments.

How Elliott Hill manages work-life balance Hill said maintaining a balance between work and personal life begins with identifying what matters most. He recalled sitting down and listing his priorities, which included family, friends, personal growth and professional development.

He then attached specific commitments to each priority and incorporated them into his calendar.

According to Hill, writing down these priorities helped him become more deliberate about how he spent his time. Rather than relying on good intentions, he created a routine that made it easier to follow through.

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Nike CEO's daily routine Hill also spoke about the importance of maintaining a consistent routine when he is not travelling. This includes following regular sleep and wake-up times and making time for a morning workout.

He said exercising helps him stay grounded and maintain a sense of balance amid his professional responsibilities.

Hill joined Nike as a sales representative intern in 1988 and spent more than three decades at the company before retiring in 2020. He returned from retirement in 2024 to become its president and CEO.