Nita Ambani gives pep talk in Mumbai Indians dressing room, mentions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: ‘We will review’

Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani addressed the team in the dressing room on Friday after they finished the ongoing IPL 2024 season at the bottom of the points table after playing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). She said that it was a "disappointing season" but that she is still a huge fan of Mumbai Indians and that it is a privilege to wear the team's jersey. She also made a special mention of opener Rohit Sharma, skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Nita Ambani addressed Mumbai Indians players in the dressing room. She mentioned Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.(X/@mipaltan)

"Disappointing season for all of us. Things didn't go the way we wanted them to, but I'm still a huge Mumbai Indians fan. Not just an owner. I think to wear the Mumbai Indians jersey is a huge honour and a privilege, and to be associated with Mumbai Indians, for me, is an honour and a privilege. I think, we will go back, review and think about it," Nita Ambani said.

Ambani wished the international players the best ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

"To Rohit, Hardik, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think, all Indians are cheering for you. We wish you all the best," she said.

Watch Nita Ambani addressing Mumbai Indians:

Ambani also presented Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of Team India, with a special medal after playing an explosive knock of 68 runs in Friday's IPL match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Friday's match saw Mumbai Indians' 10th loss in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

After Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's new skipper, there has been speculation that IPL 2024 would be the last season for the 37-year-old with the Mumbai-based franchise.

Rohit Sharma, as Mumbai Indians captain, had led the franchise to five IPL titles since starting his reign in 2013.

