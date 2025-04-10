‘No smoking, no drinking, strictly’: Aussie vlogger ties turban in Punjab, shopkeeper's advice goes viral

An Australian travel vlogger’s visit to Punjab has gone viral — not just for his attempt to wear a Sikh turban, but for the powerful words of a local shopkeeper. In the now-viral video, 24-year-old content creator Luke Damant is seen asking for a turban like the one worn by a Sikh man. The viral video showed the shopkeeper's wise advice against smoking and drinking while wearing a turban.(Instagram/lukedamant)

While walking on a street, Damant asked a young man to help him find a place to buy a turban. The man led him to a nearby store where Damant was offered a variety of colours to choose from for a turban.

After picking a blue cloth, the shopkeeper even offered to tie it for him. Damant asked him if only men wear turbans and was told that Sikh women can wear it too. However, it was the shopkeeper's respectful reminder that won the internet's heart.

Take a look at the video here:

"Once turban on, no smoking, no drinking, strictly," he said. The shopkeeper’s heartfelt words resonated widely online, earning praise for his commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Sikh tradition. Damant agreed to his advice and paid him, thanking him for helping him out. "$5 turban in India," he titled the video.

The video quickly garnered over a million views, with many praising the shopkeeper's deep respect for Sikh traditions and his commitment to ensuring that customers honour the religious significance of the turban.

"Good shopkeeper, he also suggested what to do and what not wearing turban," said one comment.

A second user wrote, "Respect to the person who tied the dastar (turban) and said not to drink or smoke when you have a turban on your head. People see those with a turban with respect so we must keep it that way."

"Shopkeeper himself is not sikh but he really knows what shikhi is and knows the respect for turban. Respect for that man," remarked another user.