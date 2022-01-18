Noida eatery serves a huge roll with 30 eggs in it, netizens are drooling. Watch

If you are a fan of street food, then you certainly can’t miss the videos that show giant versions of your favourite street side snacks. This video that was posted on Instagram shows an extremely huge egg roll that is made with 30 eggs. The video has left many netizens drooling at its size and quantity of eggs that go into the making of it.

This video was shot at Brahmaputra Market in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It opens to show how the person preparing the roll first puts some oil on a vessel and sautés some veggies in it along with some sauce. Next, he takes some balls of dough and layers it - one on top of the other - in order to make a massive rolled dough that can fit those many eggs.

Once done, he fries 30 eggs on it and serves it along with the veggies and some onion as stuffing. “30 eggs roll. Tag someone who can finish this alone,” reads the caption of the post, followed by some heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Watch the making of the giant egg roll here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 9, this video has garnered more than 3.2 lakh likes and several reactions from street food lovers.

Many have taken to the comments section to post heart-eyed emojis. “Amazing,” posted an Instagram user, followed by a fire emoji. “Treat to the eyes,” commented another. “Worth a shot,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

