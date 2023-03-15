Home / Trending / Norwegian dance group Quick Style dances to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai Local

Norwegian dance group Quick Style dances to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai Local

trending
Published on Mar 15, 2023 01:34 PM IST

Norwegian dance group Quick Style is touring in India. Recently, they were seen performing in Mumbai Local train. Watch their performance inside.

Quick Style dances in Mumbai local train.(Instagram/@thequickstyle)
Quick Style dances in Mumbai local train.(Instagram/@thequickstyle)
ByVrinda Jain

Norwegian dance group Quick Style went viral for their brilliant performance to the popular song Kala Chashma last year. Since then, people have been loving their choreographies and even recreating them. As the dance group is touring in India, they were recently seen dancing with Virat Kohli on the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. Now, another video of them performing in Mumbai local train has taken the Internet by storm.

"Our first step in a local train in India," they wrote in the post's caption. The group is performing in a local train. They can be seen dancing to the remix of the song Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar by DJ Kalpana and DJ Rion. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, and Shamshad Begum. As they dance, passengers of the local train watch them in awe.

(Also Read: Quick Style dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya in viral video, netizens say ‘need SRK in this’)

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 3.9 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

(Also Read: Fisherman catches massive 8-foot catfish in -3°C)

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Now that's what we call lit." Another person added, "Vibe hai vibe, awesome I hope you all are enjoying Indian food also." A third person wrote, "EPIC in Mumbai local!!!! Nailed it!!!!" "Welcome to India guys. I love your YouTube videos. Really awesome," posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance lata mangeshkar mumbai local train train India + 3 more
dance lata mangeshkar mumbai local train train India + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out