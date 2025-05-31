Not your usual Eiffel moment: Indian tourists start Bollywood jam session, foreigners join the vibe

A group of Indian tourists recently brought a delightful touch of Bollywood to Paris, charming both locals and fellow travellers with an impromptu musical performance near the Eiffel Tower. The video, which surfaced on Instagram, captures the group singing the iconic Hindi song Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein — a timeless romantic track from the 1951 film Chori Chori, originally sung by legends Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. The video was shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@pankajmp04)

The heartwarming clip, reportedly filmed near the Eiffel Tower, showcases the group singing in unison as curious onlookers — many of them foreigners — pause to take in the moment. Some are seen nodding to the rhythm, clapping along, and smiling in appreciation of the melody. The blend of soulful Indian music and the romantic Parisian backdrop created a magical atmosphere that resonated deeply with viewers.

Take a look at the video

Shared on Instagram, the video quickly garnered attention for its cross-cultural appeal. Commenters praised the spontaneous performance, calling it a beautiful example of how music can bridge cultural and language divides. “Every tourist enjoyed Indian song with us on Eiffel Tower Paris, France,” one user wrote in the comments, capturing the spirit of unity the video evoked.

The comment section was flooded with heart and clapping emojis, reflecting the overwhelming positivity the video inspired. Many applauded the group’s effort to share a piece of Indian culture abroad.

