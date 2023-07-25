‘Pagal ho kya’: Dad’s reaction to 4 lakh shoes leave people in splits

Have you ever been in a situation where you purchased something and showed it to your parents and they like at first, but all that changes the moment they hear what it costs? Vlogger Yadupriyam Mehta faced such a situation when he brought home a new pair of shoes. Initially, his dad appreciated the shoes but things took a funny turn when he came to know that the pair is for ₹4 lakh. The image, taken from an Insta video, shows a dad looking at ₹ 4 lakh shoes. (Instagram/@ypmvlogs)

Mehta took to Instagram to share the video. “Papa ka Reaction on 4 Lakh ke Shoes!! Bach gaya aaj toh, [Dad’s reaction to ₹4 lakh shoes. Just got saved today],” he posted as he shared the video.

How did the dad react to the expensive shoes?

The video opens to show the father sitting on a bed and Mehta handing him a box. As he opens the box, he gets excited to see the shoes inside, Chunky Dunky sneakers from Nike. Soon after, he asks about the price of the shoes. When Mehta replies that it is for ₹4 lakh, he stares for a while with a baffled look on his face. Then he looks at his son and goes on to say, ‘Pagal ho kya’ [Are you mad]?

Take a look at this video to watch what else the dad says to his son about buying a pair of shoes worth a few lakhs:

The video was posted on July 11. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated lakhs of views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video about expensive shoes:

“My dad would react in the same way,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sarojini may 500 ke aa jate [You would have got the pair in Sarojini for ₹500],” joked another. “Chunky Dunky. It’s my dream,” added a third. Many reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.