Passenger screams while watching ‘Obsession’ on flight, wakes baby; actor Michael Johnston reacts

A passenger’s intense reaction while watching the film ‘Obsession’ on a flight turned into an unexpected moment for everyone sitting nearby. He appears completely engrossed in a scene before suddenly letting out a loud scream, surprising the people around him and waking a baby seated nearby. Actor Michael Johnston reacts to the passenger’s ‘Obsession’ moment. (Instagram/@niminomusic)

The moment was captured by another passenger and shared on Instagram by user @niminomusic. The caption reads, “Woke the baby up and everything.”

The text in the video reads, “This guy in front of me on this flight was watching ‘Obsession’ for the first time, and I managed to catch him watching that scene.”

(Also Read: ‘No honking, no traffic’: Indian woman in Germany compares hour-long commute to Bengaluru)

In the clip, the passenger can be seen sitting in his seat and watching the film on his device. He remains focused on the screen as the scene unfolds, seemingly unaware that someone nearby is recording him.

His reaction suddenly changes when something happens on screen. He lets out a loud scream, appearing genuinely startled by the scene. The unexpected outburst catches the attention of those around him and wakes a baby who is sitting nearby.

Watch the full video below: