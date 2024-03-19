 Passenger's suicide attempt in flight’s toilet leads to emergency landing at UK airport | Trending - Hindustan Times
Passenger's suicide attempt in flight’s toilet leads to emergency landing at UK airport

Arfa Javaid
Mar 19, 2024 02:24 PM IST

The incident happened on an EVA Air flight from Bangkok, Thailand to London, United Kingdom. The airline hasn’t disclosed the identity of the individual.

A London-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted suicide mid-air. The incident happened on an EVA Air flight from Bangkok, Thailand to London, United Kingdom, as per reports.

The man attempted suicide on an EVA Air flight. (Unsplash)

According to Daily Mail, when the flight started descending into London’s Heathrow Airport, the crew members realised that a passenger was still inside the toilet.

Upon checking on the man, the cabin crew found him in a state of serious distress. He had also sustained injuries. The cabin crew, along with an onboard doctor, administered immediate first aid, and the passenger was subsequently rushed to a hospital upon landing. (Also Read: In UP's Prayagraj, house set on fire after woman dies by suicide; 2 killed)

EVA Air confirmed that the incident happened on the BR67 Bangkok-London flight on March 15, reported The Mirror.

According to tracking site FlightAware, the aircraft landed 17 minutes ahead of the scheduled time at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The airline hasn’t disclosed the identity of the individual and didn’t comment on the man’s injuries, reported Daily Mail.

Earlier, a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland nosedived suddenly after experiencing a technical issue approximately an hour before its landing. This caused strong turbulence, injuring at least 50 passengers onboard. Of these, 13 people, including both passengers and crew, were taken to the Middlemore Hospital after the flight landed. One of the individuals was in serious condition. (Also Read: Kolkata Police averts suicide by promising distressed man biryani, employment)

Some passengers and crew onboard the aircraft even slammed into the ceiling due to a sudden drop. A passenger even recorded a video of what he thought was his ‘final’ moment to send to his mother.

After the incident, LATAM Airlines issued a statement. It reads, “LATAM Airlines Group deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards. LATAM is working in coordination with the respective authorities to support the investigations into the incident.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

