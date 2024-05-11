Pic of wide-eyed woman at Bengaluru vegetable shop sparks hilarious X reactions: ‘Manager when you ask for a hike’

Walking around, one might stumble upon random pictures adorning the walls of various shops, and some of those photos may leave people chuckling. This is what happened with this X user who further shared the picture that left her amused on the microblogging site. The image shows a photo of a wide-eyed woman at a vegetable shop in Bengaluru. Expectedly, X users didn't take long to flock to the post's comments section to share their hilarious reactions. The image shows a picture of a wide-eyed woman at a vegetable shop in Bengaluru. (X/@Niharika__rao)

“I am so glad I stepped out today,” X user Niharika wrote. She also shared three images of what left her amused. The picture shows a stall filled with tomatoes, above it is a picture of a wide-eyed woman staring ahead.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The viral post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 36,000 views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further collected close to 700 likes. The post prompted people to share varied hilarious reactions. A few also tried identifying the location of the vegetable shop.

What did X users say about this post?

"This is near Kathriguppe Water tank?" asked an X user. "Yesss. Do you know the story behind this?" asked Niharika. To this, the X user replied, "There’s no story tbh, it’s to ward off evil eyes. This photo became a trend and is placed in many other shops too".

"I need to hang this on my wall to stay productive," joked another.

"What's the objective of displaying this picture there? Just curious," wondered a third.

"CCTV before the CCTV were invented," added a fourth.

"My doctor is going to reach out to you for my lack of sleep in the next couple of days. Thanks," expressed a fifth.

"Manager when you ask for a hike," wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this post about a vegetable shop in Bengaluru? Did the share leave you chuckling, too?