Anant Ambani meets Akshay Kumar at PM Modi’s oath taking ceremony. Watch
PM Modi oath taking ceremony: A video of Anant Ambani meets Akshay Kumar meeting with each other was posted on X. The video is now viral.
PM Modi oath taking ceremony: PM Narendra Modi's swear-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries from around the country and the world. The invite list included leaders of neighbouring countries, business personalities, film stars, and others. Visuals from the event have been pouring in on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan meeting Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani to SRK hugging Akshay Kumar, several visuals have made their way onto X. One of those videos shows an interaction between Anant Ambani and Akshay Kumar. It shows the businessman and the actor shaking hands with each other.
The video of the meeting was posted on X by ANI. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Anant Ambani, the video also features Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Adani and Priti Adani.
The video opens to show the meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Adani. While this interaction takes place on one side, Akshay Kumar is seen standing on the other side. Within a few moments, Anant Ambani passes Kumar. With a smile on his face, the actor takes a few step towards Ambani and they shake hands.
ANI also shared a caption with the video that reads, “Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and actor Akshay Kumar at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.”
Take a look at this video of Anant Ambani meeting Akshay Kumar:
Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 94,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected close to 2,600 likes.
PM Narendra Modi took his oath for the third time. He is the first PM since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to swear-in for the third consecutive term.
