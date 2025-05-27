Polish woman defends Indian husband mistaken for her driver, internet rolls its eyes

A Polish woman’s post, venting her frustration over a recurring and uncomfortable experience involving her Indian husband, has prompted opinionated remarks from social media users. In her post, Gabriela alleged that every other person in India thinks her husband is her driver or tour guide. Gabriela and Hardik Varma, an Indian-Polish couple. (Instagram/@hardikandgabi)

“The most awkward moment whenever we come to a new place in India. We wouldn’t talk about it but sadly it is NOT a rare occurrence anymore. Basically every second shopkeeper or taxi/auto driver assumes that Hardik is my tour guide and in some circumstances my driver… Why??” Gabriela wrote.

She continued, “Which girl walks around keeping hands and taking 1000s pictures with her tour guide??”

She completed her post with a lip-syncing video in which she called out people as rude. The video features her with her husband, Hardik Varma.

Take a look at the post:

Social media dropped mixed reactions:

An individual joked, “Maybe you should marry again in India with a big announcement like your motor tour!” Another added, “To be honest, he looks like one. Get him a new barber.” A third posted, “He needs to hit the gym. He looks like a driver.”

A fourth commented, “The same thing happened to me when I visited my home town with my wife and family. Some locals thought I was their tour guide, lol.”

A fifth wrote, “Same here, with every friend. We weren't holding hands, though, hahaha, but we were with his wife and a son, and he is a doctor, and still, people thought he was my driver. On another occasion, a different friend decided to make fun of people, and he confirmed that he was my tour guide. He started telling people a fake story of what needed to be done and what courses to complete to become a ‘Gori mam’ tour guide, and in no time, he found himself surrounded by quite a large group of males interested in this new career.”