Pride of lions walk down the streets of Gujarat, IFS officer shares video. Watch
The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda regularly posts photos and videos related to wildlife on his Twitter handle. He has now shared a video of a pride of lions walking down the streets of Gujarat. While many found the video scary, others were worried about their habitats.
“Another day, another pride…. Walking on the streets of Gujarat,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter. The CCTV footage shared by the IFS officer captures eight lions walking on an empty road. A few are seen climbing on a wall on the left side of the road. As soon as they saw a few vehicles approaching them, they quietly left.
Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has been viewed over 3.5 lakh times. It has also been liked over 6,000 times and received a plethora of comments.
Here’s what people posted in the tweet’s comments section:
“Omg !!! What will happen if anyone comes outside? Scary,” posted an individual. Another commented, “What a picture!!” “Goodness! majestic 8 and scary too,” expressed a third. “This is very sad, indeed,” shared a fourth.