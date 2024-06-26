Quick-thinking forest staff rescue stranded baby elephant in Mudumalai, reunite it with mother

Tamil Nadu officials found a baby elephant stuck in a water channel and quickly came to its rescue. The calf, which had been separated from its mother, was found in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. IAS Supriya Sahu shared information about the incident on X. Snapshot of the forest officials helping the baby elephant. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"During regular patrolling, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve field staff found a baby elephant struggling to come out of a water channel. The mother was found a few metres away from the calf. A team was immediately deployed, which successfully rescued and united the baby elephant with the waiting mother. A special team is monitoring the mother and the calf and they are safe. Kudos to the team led by DD MTR Vidya for their quick response and fabulous effort," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu in the post. (Also Read: Baby elephant reunites with mother after rescue, IAS officer tweets heart-melting pic)

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Next to this, she also posted a video depicting the dedicated efforts of the forest officials as they carefully assisted the calf out of the water channel, taking all necessary precautions to ensure its safety.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on June 23. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual said, "Congratulations madam. It was a rescue effort as if the baby elephant was in ICU. Tamil Nadu govts' wild life conservation and the maintanance of the wilderness which looks like beautiful land scape and scenery is worthy of accolades."

Another added, "Kudos to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve team for their quick response and fabulous effort! Successfully rescuing and reuniting the baby elephant with its mother is truly heartwarming. Great job, Tamil Nadu forest department!"

"Nothing is more relieving but to see a baby being united with the mom. Hats off to your team," commented a third.