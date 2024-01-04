close_game
News / Trending / Railways Ministry shares 'casual hai' meme to talk about passenger safety

Railways Ministry shares ‘casual hai’ meme to talk about passenger safety

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024 06:14 PM IST

An individual reacted to the meme shared by Ministry of Railways and wrote, “Put a cap on unreserved tickets. Otherwise introduce more general compartments.”

The Ministry of Railways took to X to share an advisory for passengers with the hashtag #ResponsibleRailYatri. In their tweet, the department cleverly used a viral meme to raise awareness among passengers about sitting next to the doors of moving trains.

Passengers sitting next to the door of a moving train. (X/@RailMinIndia)
Passengers sitting next to the door of a moving train. (X/@RailMinIndia)

Read| Viral Video: Women squeeze through window to board train at overcrowded Ujjain station

“Be a #ResponsibleRailYatri and do not travel while sitting at the door,” wrote the Ministry of Railways while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows passengers sitting at the door of a train. A text insert on the picture reads, “Train me baithne ka traika bada kazual hai [The way of sitting in the train is casual].”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet was shared on January 3 on X. It has since accumulated over five lakh views. The share has also collected more than 1,800 likes and numerous comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“You could implement a simple safety feature where the doors get locked once the train catches some set speed,” posted an individual while tagging Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Another added, “Provide automatic closing doors in all trains, similar to metro or vande bharat. This is a proper solution.”

“Put a cap on unreserved tickets. Otherwise introduce more general compartments,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s extremely troubling to see this, and the assumption that it’s being done out of choice. I would request deploying undercover officers to travel in these unreserved & non AC compartments to understand the problems faced, the reasons, and possible solutions.”

About the meme

A video of IAS interviewer Vijender Chauhan commenting on a candidate’s sitting posture went viral and became a meme. In the video, he says, “Baithne ka tarika thora casual hai [the way of sitting is a bit casual].”

Also Read| Indian Railways staff throws garbage from moving train. Here's what happened next

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Thursday, January 04, 2024
