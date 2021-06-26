Home / Trending / Real life marine creatures or sculptures: Museum’s post mesmerises people
Real life marine creatures or sculptures: Museum’s post mesmerises people

The post by Natural History Museum has left people in awe.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:23 AM IST

A series of pictures shared on Instagram by Natural History Museum is the latest post creating a buzz among people. The pictures show something incredible - beautiful marine invertebrates. What, however, is ever more amazing is that there is a possibility that at first glance you will not be able to tell that the images doesn’t show real life creatures but glass sculptures created over 100 years ago.

“Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka's famous models include a wide variety of marine invertebrates, including several species of squid, cuttlefish and octopus - every eye and tentacle rendered perfectly in glass. Made more than 100 years ago, the models seem impossibly detailed. These accurate studies bring art and science together, making it possible to show the appearance of animals otherwise difficult to display in museums,” reads a part of the caption the museum shared.

Take a look at the incredible pictures and the entire post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected nearly 4,400 likes. Additionally, it has also accumulated several comments.

"Magical," wrote an Instagram user. "Stunning," shared another. "Exquisite," expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Natural History Museum?

