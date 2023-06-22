Red panda escapes enclosure and climbs on tree, rescued by firefighters

There is no doubt about the fact that animals can be mischievous. There are several times when pets have outsmarted humans or they have done things that make you laugh out loud. Now, another such mischief by an animal was reported by a zoo in Poland. A red panda escaped from its enclosure and climbed a nearby tree. Later, he was rescued by the fire department. Red panda escapes enclosure in Poland zoo,(Instagram/@Gdański Ogród Zoologiczny)

Gdański Ogród Zoologiczny Zoo shared on Instagram, that every morning caretakers do checks and see if everything is okay with the animals. But when their red panda called Maja wasn't in his enclosure they grew worried. After a quick search operation, they found him in the trees. Once he was spotted, they called the fire department to rescue him.

Take a look at the red panda below:

