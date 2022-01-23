Redditor's mom knits sweater for cat, catto looks cute wearing it. See viral pic

Pretty much every cat parent knows how to go the extra mile in order to make their cats feel even more royal than they already think they are. This photo posted on Reddit shows how a cat is looking extremely cute wearing a sweater, while it sits and poses for the camera.

The photo shows a furry, grey cat who is wearing a well-knit, yellow sweater. The caption that accompanies this cute photo, explains how the person who shared this post, had asked their mother to knit a sweater for their pet catto. “I jokingly asked my mom to knit a sweater for my cat. She took it seriously, and actually did it,” reads the caption.

The photo shows that the cat is quite satisfied with its new garment and it is looking cute enough to make netizens go ‘aww’. There’s a chance that you’ll say the same when you look at it.

Here’s the cat photo:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around 11 hours ago, this cute photo has garnered more than 81,500 upvotes. It has also accumulated several comments from cat parents and cat lovers.

“Your cat looks confused, yet pleased,” reads a comment from an Redditor. Owing to how viral this post got, one even painted this cat and posted a link to it. “Such a beautiful cat , lovely colour and expression,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the adorable Reddit post?

