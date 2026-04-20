‘Rents feel unreal and unaffordable’: Gurgaon woman struggles to find 1RK near metro, shares ordeal

A woman in Gurgaon has sparked conversation online after sharing her struggle to find an affordable house near a metro station in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman, Sneha, posted a video describing the challenges she has faced over the past two weeks while searching for a place to live independently. A Gurgaon woman said high rents near metro stations made it difficult for her to find a budget-friendly home. (Instagram/snehaminochaa11)

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In the video, she said, "Finding a house in Gurgaon is so difficult, I hadn't thought it would be this hard. I want a house near Millennium City Centre metro station. I'm looking for a 1RK or something like 'Flat and Flatmates' would also work. I've been looking for a house for the past 15 days, I leave every day for 3 to 4 hours after office, also on Saturdays and Sundays."

She further highlighted the financial strain involved in renting in the city. "The first thing is budget. There are houses, very good ones, but they are asking for 25,000-30,000 as if money comes for free. Rents feel unreal and unaffordable. Gurgaon is so expensive, I'm realising it now when I'm thinking of living independently. Gurgaon is not for people like us to live independently unless you have a package in lakhs. Only then you can afford it, otherwise..."

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Kisi ko budget friendly pata ho to batana please."

Watch the clip here: