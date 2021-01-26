Republic Day 2021: Tricolour lights adorn railway stations across the nation
On January 26 back in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. Three years after independence, our constitution replaced the Government of India Act (1935) created under the British Raj as the governing document of India. Today marks the 72nd celebration of this special occasion.
In honour of Republic Day, the Ministry of Railways has been sharing pictures of railway stations adorned beautifully in tricolour lights from across the nation. These shares are mesmerising. However, don't just take our word for it. Check out these posts for yourself to get in the spirit of Republic Day.
"The lighting done at New Delhi Railway Station on the eve of Republic Day is adding beauty to the station," reads the caption shared alongside the post when loosely translated from Hindi.
Since being shared only a few hours ago, this post has already accumulated over 500 well-deserving likes.
This almost one-minute-long video shows Charbagh railway station of Lucknow.
Mumbai Central Railway Station on Republic Day.
"Beautiful lighting done at the Western Railway Headquarters and Churchgate Station!" reads the text shared alongside the stunning snapshots, when loosely translated from Hindi.
Here are some other similar posts from the micro-blogging platform:
What are your thoughts on these shares? Do you have a favourite or did you like all the posts equally? If you liked those, be sure to visit the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways to look at other similar pictures of railway stations lit up for Republic Day.
