1.35 lakh rent, 4 lakh security: All for a Mumbai flat with washing machine above toilet

Mumbai, often called the "City of Dreams," is a place where millions flock with hopes of building a future. Unfortunately, Mumbai's soaring rents have turned the City of Dreams into a daunting financial challenge for many. A 2BHK apartment in Mumbai is raising eyebrows for its unique design(X/PaneerMakkhani)

The rent crisis in Mumbai is driven by limited land for a large population. It is not uncommon to find small apartments commanding a rent that would get you entire mansions in smaller Indian cities.

People who move to Mumbai for higher education or jobs are no strangers to skyrocketing rent in the city of skyscrapers. But even they are sometimes left surprised by the lengths that Mumbaikars go to in order to conserve every inch in a city where space is a luxury.

Take, for example, the X user who found a 2BHK in the posh Pali Hill neighbourhood of Mumbai while apartment hunting.

Utkarsh Gupta was so surprised by the design of the apartment’s bathroom that he took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his disbelief. He shared a photograph that shows a washing machine installed above the commode in the small washroom.

What made the whole thing even more hilarious was the expected rent for the apartment - ₹1.35 lakh per month, along with ₹4 lakh as security and ₹1.4 lakh as brokerage.

“Only in Mumbai, you can front load your washing machine while top loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!” Gupta wrote while sharing the photograph.

Take a look at his post below:

People in the comments section dropped laughing face emojis to express their amusement. “Everything is fair in Pali Hill,” wrote one person.

The apartment in question is listed on Housing.com and is built on the fourth floor of an eight-storey building. Covering an area of 850 square feet, it is advertised as having an “affordable rent in Mumbai.”

The apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and no balconies. It comes fully furnished, and the asking rent of ₹1.35 lakh is within the expected range for Bandra apartments of this size, says a Housing.com analysis.